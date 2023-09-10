wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.9.23: Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragon Lee, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night featuring a main event of Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragon Lee, plus more. You can check out the full results from the Melbourne, Florida show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* Roxanne Perez def. Sarah Baer
* Gable Steveson def. Dante Chen
* Tavion Heights def. Brooks Jensen
* Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Izzy Dame & Tianna Caffey
* Axiom def. Riley Osborne
* Lyra Valkyria def. Karmen Petrovic
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Damion Kemp & Charlie Dempsey
* Fallon Henley def. Arianna Grace
* Gallus def. Wes Lee, Edris Enofe, & Malik Blade
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Dragon Lee
