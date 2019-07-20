WWE NXT Live Results 7.19.19: Adam Cole Battles Kushida, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Tampa, Florida with an Adam Cole vs. Kushida main event. The results were, per Fightful:

– Damian Priest def. Jordan Myles

– Daniel Vidot def. Nick Ogarelli

– Mia Yim & Jessi Kamea def. Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering

– Elliott Sexton def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

– The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. Dio Maddin & Isaiah Scott

– Humberto Carrillo def. Dexter Lumis

– Killian Dain def. Denzel DeJournette

– Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane def. Taynara Conti & Marina Shafir

– NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Kushida