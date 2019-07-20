wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.19.19: Adam Cole Battles Kushida, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Tampa, Florida with an Adam Cole vs. Kushida main event. The results were, per Fightful:
– Damian Priest def. Jordan Myles
– Daniel Vidot def. Nick Ogarelli
– Mia Yim & Jessi Kamea def. Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering
MVP of the night so far @MiaYim #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/7WEhLiUGQO
— Great Value Kratos (@BobbyKaje) July 20, 2019
– Elliott Sexton def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
😱😱😱 DANGGGGG @ElliotSextonAUS @KSAMANNY #NXTTAMPA pic.twitter.com/NUX9cLhwlJ
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) July 20, 2019
– The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. Dio Maddin & Isaiah Scott
📸 @GREATBLACKOTAKU 📸#NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/uDgCJJalA8
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) July 20, 2019
– Humberto Carrillo def. Dexter Lumis
– Killian Dain def. Denzel DeJournette
– Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane def. Taynara Conti & Marina Shafir
@Lay_Lane & @KacyCatanzaro vs @TaynaraContiWWE & @MarinaShafir #NXTTampa repping the #NXTWomensDivision #NXTLive pic.twitter.com/jg6GvWJ7Jr
— Justin Yent (@justinyent) July 20, 2019
– NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Kushida
MAIN EVENT – @WWENXT World Champion @AdamColePro retained his title by pinning @KUSHIDA_0904 #NXTTAMPA pic.twitter.com/QeEB52t3Gx
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) July 20, 2019
