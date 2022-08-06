WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen

* Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James

* Carmelo Hayes cuts a promo insulting the city and Nathan Frazer interrupts.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Nathan Frazer

* Roxanne Perez def. Tiffany Stratton. Cora Jade attacks Perez post-match and Wendy Choo makes the save.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers def. Chase U

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Tony D’Angelo (w/Stacks) comes out and insults the town, Ikemen Jiro comes out and runs them off.

* Rounds Match: Wes Lee def. Trick Williams in round three.

* Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker def. Grayson Waller and J.D. McDonagh