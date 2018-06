WWE NXT Live Results From Download Festival 6.9.18: Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa, More

– WWE held NXT matches during Download Festival in the UK on Saturday. The results were, per Wresztling Inc:

Show #1:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner.

* WWE UK Title Tournament First Round Match: Jordan Devlin defeated Tyson T-Bone.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Ligero.

* Tegan Knox and Nikki Cross defeated NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Isla Dawn.

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Marcel Barthel.

Show #2

* WWE UK Title Tournament First Round Match: Joe Coffey defeated Tucker.

* Tegan Knox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair and Nina Samuels.

* WWE UK Title Tournament First Round Match: Dave Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams.

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Wesley Blake.

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Tommaso Ciampa.