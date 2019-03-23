WWE NXT Live Results 3.22.19: Shayna Baszler Defends Women’s Title, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Tampa, Florida. Shayna Baszler defended the Women’s Title in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Raul Mendoza def. Albert Hardie Jr

* Kacy Catanzaro def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Babatunde ( w/ Court Moore ) def. Nick Comoroto

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. MJ Jenkins & Jessie Elaban

* Tag Team Title Match: The War Raiders (c) def. Kassius Ohno & Luke Menzies

* Shane Thorne def. Jeet Rama

* Donovan Dijakovic def. Riddick Moss ( w/ Robert Strauss )

* Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Io Sharai and Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair