WWE NXT Live Results 5.9.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Adam Cole, More

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream NXT 2-20-19

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Largo, Florida on Thursday night featuring a main event of Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. Results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* Kushida defeated Adrian Jaoude.

* Marina Shafir with Jessamyn Duke defeated Xia Li.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sam Shaw.

* The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley with Court Moore.

* In-ring segment with Eric Bugenhagen shredding his air guitar after interrupting Robert Strauss’ promo.

* Roderick Strong defeated Shane Strickland.

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail.

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne with Aliyah.

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole.

