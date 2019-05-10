WWE NXT Live Results 5.9.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Adam Cole, More

May 9, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Largo, Florida on Thursday night featuring a main event of Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. Results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* Kushida defeated Adrian Jaoude.

* Marina Shafir with Jessamyn Duke defeated Xia Li.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sam Shaw.

* The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley with Court Moore.

* In-ring segment with Eric Bugenhagen shredding his air guitar after interrupting Robert Strauss’ promo.

Finally got to see “THE BRAND” at #NXTLargo!!! @RobertStrauss, a great talent to keep your eye on in the near future is the soon to be returning Tino Sabbatelli. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JCAhQ5xM3A — Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) May 10, 2019

* Roderick Strong defeated Shane Strickland.

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail.

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne with Aliyah.

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole.