WWE NXT Live Results 5.9.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Adam Cole, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Largo, Florida on Thursday night featuring a main event of Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. Results are below per Wrestling Inc:
* Kushida defeated Adrian Jaoude.
@KUSHIDA_0904 tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/9CMRQ2BP01
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* Marina Shafir with Jessamyn Duke defeated Xia Li.
@MarinaShafir tonight at #NXTLargo with @jessamynduke pic.twitter.com/p6zTh19WJ9
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sam Shaw.
@TheSamuelShaw tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/yNsRguMYlU
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley with Court Moore.
@MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/kqW63ygy8t
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* In-ring segment with Eric Bugenhagen shredding his air guitar after interrupting Robert Strauss’ promo.
Finally got to see “THE BRAND” at #NXTLargo!!! @RobertStrauss, a great talent to keep your eye on in the near future is the soon to be returning Tino Sabbatelli. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JCAhQ5xM3A
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) May 10, 2019
* Roderick Strong defeated Shane Strickland.
@roderickstrong got a little aggressive there with @swerveconfident #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/7B7VoiKawc
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
@swerveconfident and @roderickstrong tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/8DkXXJ7xWk
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
@swerveconfident tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/3l17oQZ6uL
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
@StricklandShane @roderickstrong at @#NXTLargo wow! Those were the hardest knife edge chops I’ve ever heard in person ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BU95kDC1E0
— ⚰️ Dan (@coffin_dan) May 10, 2019
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail.
I think @GoGoACH really felt the love in #NXTLargo tonight. pic.twitter.com/LHqkcmcpie
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) May 10, 2019
#nxtlargo definitely wasn’t feeling @KSAMANNY but was loving @GoGoACH pic.twitter.com/PYgQu8yf6a
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne with Aliyah.
@VanessaBorneWWE and @WWE_Aliyah tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/jLViOcEIST
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
@KacyCatanzaro tonight at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/D8XLSu7vmk
— {sin•thee•ya} (@wndrlndasylum) May 10, 2019
* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole.
The best part of each show is getting to see @AdamColePro #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/UxrBrEhJF4
— Brandi 💕 (@brandi_horan93) May 10, 2019
