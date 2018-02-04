WWE News: More Photos From NXT Event in Nashville, Shayna Baszler Comments on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut, and Canvas 2 Canvas Features The Bludgeon Brothers Artwork

– As previously reported, NXT held a live event last night in Nashville, Tennessee. The show featured a main event of Candice LaRae and Johnny Gargano teaming up to face Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. You can check out some additional photos from the live event that were posted on Twitter below.

Business is picking up in #NXTNashville as @Zelina_VegaWWE and @AndradeCienWWE team up in a inter-gender tag team match! @Zelina_VegaWWE doesn’t look too thrilled… pic.twitter.com/hvQYVUKexk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2018

– WWE released a backstage interview video featuring Shayna Baszler talking about the WWE debut at the Royal Rumble for her friend and former Four Horsewomen teammate (MMA version), Ronda Rousey. Baszler said she was as surprised as everyone else about Rousey’s appearance at the Rumble. Rousey wanted her close friends to feel all the same surprise that the whole world felt, which is why she kept her appearance from Basler. You can check out that video featuring Shayna Baszler below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for The Bludgeon Brothers. You can check out that new video in the player below.