WWE News: Last Week’s NXT Nearly Went Past Overrun, Note On CM Punk Segments

– Last week’s episode of NXT nearly went past its allowed overrun time. Fightful Select reports that the show’s lengthy overrun nearly caused it to be cut off by USA and it finished just seconds before such a thing would have happened.

Last week’s show was the final episode on USA Network; the show debuts on The CW this week.

– The report also notes that CM Punk filmed his segments that appeared on last week’s show the week before, and Punk was not at the show.