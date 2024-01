– NXT returns to its weekly live format and kicks of 2024 with a bang tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show will be the live WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. Ilja Dragunov defends his NXT Championship against Trick Williams.

Also, Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Title against Blair Davenport. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport

* Ranch Hand/Servant For a Day Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

* NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi

* Dragon Lee & LWO vs. Three Members of No Quarter Catch Crew

* Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace

* Ridge Holland interview

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show, which you can view below: