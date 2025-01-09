wrestling / News

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil To Replay This Saturday

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Image Credit: WWE

The CW Network will air a replay of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil this Saturday at 8 PM local time. Local viewing guides will be updated soon.

It makes sense that The CW would want to air the show again. Tuesday’s episode ended up drawing nearly a million viewers, its best audience since 2019.

