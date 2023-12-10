WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set for January 2 on USA Network

– WWE announced during tonight’s NXT Deadline show that WWE NXT New Year’s Evil will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network as a television special.

During NXT Deadline, Trick Williams won the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to earn a title shot against NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov at next month’s show. Also, Blair Davenport won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge to earn a title shot against NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria at the live TV event.

Tonight’s NXT Deadline was held at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show aired live on Peacock.