wrestling / News
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Gets Best Viewership Since November, Rating Also Up
January 4, 2024 | Posted by
This past Tuesday’s ‘New Year’s Evil’ edition of WWE NXT had the show’s best viewership since November 7 of last year. Wrestlenomics reports that the episode drew 768,000 viewers on Tuesday, up from last week’s 670,000.
Meanwhile, the episode had an 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is also up from last week, which drew an 0.19 rating.
WWE NXT, Tuesday on USA Network:
768,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.25
According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/moSrfXDfkJ
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 4, 2024