wrestling / News

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Gets Best Viewership Since November, Rating Also Up

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Trick Williams 1-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

This past Tuesday’s ‘New Year’s Evil’ edition of WWE NXT had the show’s best viewership since November 7 of last year. Wrestlenomics reports that the episode drew 768,000 viewers on Tuesday, up from last week’s 670,000.

Meanwhile, the episode had an 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is also up from last week, which drew an 0.19 rating.

article topics :

NXT New Year's Evil, Joseph Lee

