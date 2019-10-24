WWE NXT News: Footage Of Johnny Gargano Being Put In Ambulance, Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

– WWE has released a video showing footage of Johnny Gargano getting wheeled out of Full Sail onto an ambulance after he was attacked by Finn Balor on last night’s episode of NXT.

– WWE has also released the following highlights and fallout videos from the same episode:

– And finally, here are the matches for next week’s episode:

*Io Shirai versus Candice LeRae.

*Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

*Tyler Bate versus Cameron Grimes.