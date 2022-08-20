WWE News: NXT House Show Tonight in Venice, Notes on WWE Weekend House Shows, Edge on His Love of Sports Entertainment in Biography Preview Clip

– WWE NXT 2.0 presents a live show tonight at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. WWE.com is advertising NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction, and Cora Jade for the event.

– WWE will also be in action in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Basler

* Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Also scheduled to appear: Sami Zayn, Natalya, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and more.

Tomorrow, WWE returns to Quebec City, Quebec at the Videotron Centre for Sunday Stunner, which is advertising Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also set to appear at this weekend’s WWE live events.

– WWE released a new preview clip for the next episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcasing the career of Hall of Famer Edge. The new episode debuts tomorrow on A&E at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out that preview clip below: