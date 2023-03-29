WWE NXT Numbers Rise for Stand & Deliver Go-Home Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before this Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver show. The show was taped last week and aired on tape delay last night on USA Network. This week’s show did see an increase in the ratings and overall viewership.

Last night’s show averaged 620,000 viewers. The audience increased from last week’s viewership, which was 550,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. WWE NXT drew an average 0.16 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.12 rating in the demo. NXT ranked No. 11, just outside the Top 10, for Tuesday cable originals. NXT rose from last week’s ranking at No. 29.

The NBA Pelicans vs. Warriors game on TNT topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.39. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was No. 1 in viewership at 3.329 million viewers.