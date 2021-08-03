WWE NXT on SyFy Preview: Love Her or Lose Her Match, Fish vs. Strong

– Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will be airing on the SyFy Channel again due to the Tokyo Olympic Games. The card features the continuation of the NXT Breakout Tournament with Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter. Also, Johnny Gargano faces Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her Match. You can check out tonight’s updated lineup below:

* Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter

* Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish

* Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasmo

A new preview video was also released for tonight’s WWE NXT, which you can view below: