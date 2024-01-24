WWE NXT Dips in Viewership This Week, Ratings Steady

– Wrestlenomics has the television viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Viewership dropped off again this week, but ratings held steady in the key demo. Last night’s show continued the build for NXT Vengeance Day scheduled for Saturday, February 4.

Last night’s show averaged 642,000 viewers. Viewership was down from last week’s show, which averaged 683,000 viewers. The NXT episode from two weeks ago averaged 722,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew a 0.19 rating. The rating was identical to the metric for last week’s show. The January 9 episode drew an average 0.21 rating.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast featured WWE NXT Women’s Champion confronting Roxanne Perez in a contract signing for their Vengeance Day title bout. William Regal also made his return to NXT TV. Cable rankings data from this week is not yet available.