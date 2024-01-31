– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday viewership and ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day show.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 648,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly up from last week’s show, which averaged 642,000 viewers.

Last night’s show saw a slight drop in the P18-49 key ratings demo. NXT drew a 0.18 rating, dropping 8% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same key demo.

NXT will hold its next premium live event this weekend on Sunday, February 4 with WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The show is being held at the F&M Bank Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.