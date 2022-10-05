WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop for Return to Live Format

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. While last night’s show saw a return to the live broadcast format after several weeks of taped shows, the numbers were down yet again.

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT drew an average audience of 625,000 viewers. The viewership fell from last week’s show, which drew 660,000 viewers.

Ratings also fell in the key P18-49 demographic. NXT this week drew an average 0.13 rating, falling from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo. This is the lowest key demo rating for WWE NXT since July 26 and the lowest viewership since August 9 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

NXT finished at No. 30 in the cable TV rankings, plummeting from its No. 14 slot from last week and falling out of the Top 20. The BET Hip Hop Awards topped the ratings last night for cable originals with a 0.27 for pre-show and a 0.25 for the live broadcast. FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership for Tuesday with 3.463 million viewers.