WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Coming off the two-week Halloween Havoc special, numbers were actually up for this week’s show, as NXT was previously dealing with MLB Playoffs and World Series beforehand, so live sports competition was not as heavy this week.

WWE NXT averaged 794,000 viewers this week. Viewership increased from last week’s Halloween Havoc: Night 2, which averaged 674,000 viewers. The viewership figure was also slightly higher than the first night of Halloween Havoc on October 24, which averaged 787,000 viewers.

NXT also drew a higher rating in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s live USA Network broadcast drew an average 0.26 rating. That’s up from the 0.20 rating for last week and the 0.21 rating for the first night of Halloween Havoc.

Additionally, this will be NXT’s last season on USA Network. WWE announced yesterday that NXT’s weekly TV show will be moving to The CW starting in October 2024.