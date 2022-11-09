WWE NXT Rating & Viewership See Increase This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s show saw an overall increase in number following last week’s drop in viewership and the key demo rating.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 664,000 viewers. Numbers were up from last week’s show, which drew 625,000 viewers.

Ratings also saw an increase in the P18-49 key demo. This week’s WWE NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the demo. That’s slightly up from last week’s 0.13 rating.

The US election coverage dominated the ratings across cable networks for Tuesday. FNC’s election night coverage topped the ratings and viewership for Wednesday with a 1.12 and 7.805 million viewers.

NXT ranked No. 40 for Tuesday compared to No. 22 for last week. However, the rankings slot dropping is more due to the election coverage.