WWE NXT Drops Off in Viewership & Ratings This Week
– Wrestlenomics has the numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Numbers were down overall this week, but viewership remained above 700,000 viewers.
Last night’s show averaged 703,000 viewers overall. The viewership decreased from last week’s show, which averaged 794,000 viewers for the fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew a 0.21 average rating. The key demo rating fell from the previous week, which saw NXT draw a 0.26 rating. It’s slightly above the 0.20 rating for NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2.
As noted, WWE taped an additional episode of NXT last night, so next week’s show will air on tape delay due to Thanksgiving Week.
WWE NXT last night on USA Network:
703,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.21 pic.twitter.com/vHgmSHXbJ4
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 15, 2023
