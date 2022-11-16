WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Drops This Week, Rating Increases in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Viewership this week was down by the slightest of margins. However, the rating was up in the key demo.

Last night’s show was a special Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT, with Bro Breakker and Mandy Rose defending their respective titles. The live USA Network broadcast averaged 663,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly down from last week’s show, which averaged 664,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE NXT drew a 0.17 rating. The rating increased from last week’s show, which drew a 0.17 rating. NXT finished at No. 26 in the rankings for cable originals on Tuesday. The show moved up after ranking at No. 40 last week.

The College Football Playoff Rankings special topped the key demo ratings for Tuesday with a 0.73 rating. FNC’s Hannity topped Tuesday’s viewership with 5.157 million viewers.