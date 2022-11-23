WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop for Thanksgiving Week Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board this week.

Last night’s show averaged 624,000. The viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew an average audience of 663,000 viewers.

Ratings also dropped in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s live WWE NXT broadcast drew a 0.12 rating. That’s down from the average rating in the same key demo for last week, which was 0.17. This was NXT’s lowest rating in the key demo since May 31 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). That show also drew an identical rating.

NXT just barely managed to stay in the Top 50 rankings for Tuesday cable programming this week, ranking at No. 50. The show dropped down from last week’s ranking at No. 26. The NBA game on TNT featuring the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.54 rating. FNC’s The Five topped Tuesday viewership with 3.451 million viewers.