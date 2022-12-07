wrestling / News
WWE NXT Drops to Lowest Audience in Over Six Months, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady This Week
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event.
This week’s show saw a significant drop in the overall audience with 534,000 viewers. The audience dropped from last week’s viewership, which was 644,000 viewers. So, the show dropped by about 110,000 viewers this week. This is NXT’s lowest overall audience in over six months, since the May 31, 2022 episode, which drew an identical audience (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).
While the overall audience was significantly down this week, the P18-49 key ratings demo stayed largely the same. NXT drew a 0.13 rating last week. It drew a comparable rating to last week’s show, which also drew a 0.13 rating.
WWE NXT ranked 36 for cable originals on Tuesday. The show only dropped slightly from its No. 35 slot from last week.
The NBA Lakers vs. Cavaliers game on TNT topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.46 rating in the key demo. FNC’s Hannity topped the viewership for the night with 3.299 million viewers.
