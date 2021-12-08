WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Falls Below 600,000, Ratings Tied for Lowest Ever on USA Network

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WEW NXT 2.0. Last night’s show marked the post-NXT WarGames 2021 fallout show. It was also potentially the last appearance for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly in NXT, as both their WWE contracts expired this week. However, ratings and viewership both dropped this week.

NXT 2.0 finished with an overnight audience of 590,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s audience of 637,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also dropped. The live USA Network broadcast finished with a 0.11 rating. That’s down from the 0.15 rating for last week’s episode.

The rating for last night’s show is now tied for the lowest key demo rating to date for NXT on the USA Network, which was the Nov. 16 show. The only show that drew a lower key demo rating was a SyFy network preemption, which drew a 0.10 rating (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

WWE NXT 2.0 dropped down the Cable Top 150 rankings. The show finished at No. 48, just barely managing to stay in the Top 50, falling from its No. 34 slot from last week.

NBA Basketball between the Celtics and Lakers on TNT topped the ratings for cable originals on Tuesday night with a 0.58 rating. The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 3.299 million viewers.