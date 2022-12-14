WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Increase for Last Live Broadcast of 2022

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show was the last live NXT broadcast of 2022 as WWE will be filming the next two weeks of NXT shows tonight.

Last night’s show also saw Roxanne Perez beat Mandy Rose to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, ending her one-year plus run as champ. It also appears to be Mandy Rose’s last match in WWE for now as she was reportedly released by he company.

Numbers were up overall for last night’s live broadcast. The show averaged 666,000 viewers. The audience was up an estimated 132,000 viewers from last week’s show, which drew an audience of 534,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew a 0.17 rating. That’s up from the rating in the key demo for last week’s show, which was 0.17. WWE NXT ranked No. 14 for the night, rising from last week’s No. 36 ranking.

The NBA Celtics vs. Lakers game on TNT topped the key demo ratings for cable originals on Tuesday with a 0.61 rating. FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership with 3.331 million viewers.