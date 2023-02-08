– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.

WWE NXT’s overall viewing audience saw another drop this week, falling to 562,000 viewers. Viewership was down from last week’s audience of 587,000 viewers. This accounts for NXT’s lowest audience since May 31, 2022 (534,000 viewers).

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. WWE NXT averaged a 0.11 rating for last night’s live USA Network broadcast. The rating decreased from last week’s 0.13 number in the same key demo. This is NXT’s lowest rating in the key demo since June 28, 2022, which drew an identical number.

NXT plummeted in the rankings, falling to No. 50 after ranking No. 20 last week. Again, this was due to a lot of the cable audience viewing coverage of the President’s State of the Union address. The NBA game featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the LA Lakers topped the ratings for Wednesday cable programming with a 1.29 rating in the key demo. FNC’s State of the Union coverage and analysis broadcast topped the viewership for Wednesday with 4.797 million viewers.