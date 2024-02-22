– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings for last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT. As previously noted, last week’s show was taped the week before due to the Australia trip for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The show aired via tape delay last Tuesday on USA Network.

This week’s show saw a drop in viewership, while the key demo audience saw as light increase. The USA Network broadcast averaged 616,000 viewers. Viewership was down 5% from the previous two weeks, which saw NXT TV average 650,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE NXT drew a 0.18 rating. The rating actually increased from the week before, which saw the show draw a 0.17 rating.

NXT ranked No. 4 for Tuesday in cable original programming. Vanderpump Rules topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.34 rating. NXT came out ahead of NCAA basketball on FS1 and ESPN.