WWE NXT Rises in Viewership & Ratings for Cincinnati Road Show

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of NXT TV. Last night’s show was held at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and averaged 799,000 viewers.

Viewership was up by 16% from last week’s show, which averaged 689,000 viewers. The show had a jam-packed lineup, with The Hardys returning to WWE by way of NXT and competing against No Quarter Catch Crew. Former AEW star Ricky Saints made his NXT in-ring debut, and TNA X-Division Champion Moose was also in action.

Last night’s show also saw an increase in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The show drew an average 0.19 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same key demo.

NXT returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next week. WWE NXT will be back on the road again in two weeks for the Roadblock special, which is being held on March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in Madison Square Garden.