WWE NXT Audience Drops Again This Week, Ratings Down

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s episode was the last show before next week’s Roadblock special, which will air live on USA Network. Numbers were down again across the board for last night’s show.

The live USA Network broadcast averaged 555,000 viewers. That’s down from the average audience of 589,000 viewers for last week’s show.

Ratings were also down again in the P18-49 key demo. WWE NXT averaged a 0.13 rating from last night’s show, decreasing from last week’s 0.14 rating.

WWE NXT ranked No. 21 for the night, calling from last week’s No. 16 ranking. The NBA game with the Lakers vs. The Grizzlies on TNT topped the ratings for the night with a 0.39. FNC’s The Five topped Tuesday viewership for cable with 3.087 million viewers.