WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership Rise This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. The show aired live on The CW.

Last night’s CW broadcast averaged 741,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 10% from last week’s show, which averaged 676,000 viewers. The show also drew an average rating of 0.16 in the P18-49 key demo. The rating increased from the 0.15 figure in the same key demo for last week’s show.

This week’s WWE NXT featured Stephanie Vaquer in action, defending both her NXT Women’s and North American Championships in two separate matches. Earlier in the night, she defended her Women’s Title against Jaida Parker. In the main event, she defended the Women’s North American Championship against Fallon Henley.

Last week, NXT faced stiff competition with NCAA March Madness season. NCAA games were not on TV last night and will resume on March 27.