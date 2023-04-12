– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show saw another drop in overall viewership for NXT.

This week’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 528,000 viewers. The audience decreased from last week’s show, which drew 555,000 viewers. This is the lowest audience for NXT in over a year (February 15, 2022).

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE NXT scored a 0.13 rating, which is identical to the rating for last week. NXT ranked No. 18 for the week, which is actually higher than its No. 41 slot for last week, as last week’s cable programming was dominated by the coverage of former president Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Timberwolves topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 1.37. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped Tuesday viewership with 3.712 million viewers.