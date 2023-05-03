– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s post-Draft edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down following last week’s increases for the NXT Spring Breakin’ special.

Last night’s show averaged 568,000 viewers. The audience decreased from the 647,000 viewers for NXT Spring Breakin’ last week.

Ratings were also down the P18-49 key demo. NXT drew a 0.14 rating in they key demo. That’s down from 0.18 rating for last week’s special episode.

WWE NXT ranked No. 15 for cable originals on Tuesday, down slightly from last week’s No. 14 ranking. The NBA Playoffs game on TNT featuring the Lakers vs. the Warriors topped the ratings and viewership on Tuesday with a 2.73 rating and 7.357 million viewers.