WWE NXT Rises in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show saw a rise in numbers following the drops from last week. Last night’s show saw the start of a new tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. Also Gallus defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Dyad.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 601,000 viewers. Viewership went up following last week’s show, which saw the audience decrease to 568,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also up this week. Last night’s show averaged a 0.17 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo.

WWE NXT finished at No. 12 for cable originals on Tuesday, rising from its No. 15 ranking for last week.