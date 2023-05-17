– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers fell overall after last week’s increases.

WWE NXT averaged 564,000 viewers. The overall audience fell after last week’s show saw the viewership increase to 601,000 viewers. The P18-49 key demo rating also fell this week, dropping to a 0.14 rating. Last week’s show drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked No. 15 for the night, falling from last week’s No. 12 ranking. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Denver Nuggets vs. the LA Lakers led the night in ratings and viewership with a 2.56 rating and 7.128 million viewers.