– Showbuzz Daily has the final television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before Sunday’s WWE NXT Battleground premium live event.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 578,000 viewers. Viewership slightly increased from last week’s show, which drew 564,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. NXT drew a 0.16 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same key demo. NXT ranked No. 14 for the night, moving up slightly from last week’s No. 15 ranking. The NBA Celtics vs. Miami Heat Playoffs game led ratings and viewership for Tuesday with a 2.33 rating and 6.561 million viewers.

NXT will be back on Sunday (May 28) with the NXT Battleground show, which airs live on Peacock.