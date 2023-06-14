WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Dip This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers and ratings for last night’s episode of WWE NXT TV. This week’s show saw a drop in numbers after a slight increase in last week’s viewership.

WWE NXT averaged 581,000 viewers. Viewership fell slightly compared to last week’s show, which averaged 615,000 viewers. Last night’s show continued the built to a World Heavyweight Championship confrontation between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, setting up the upcoming NXT Gold Rush specials in the coming weeks. Also, Carmelo Hayes targeted Baron Corbin after the latter picked up a win over Ilja Dragunov, setting up a feud between NXT Champ Hayes and Corbin.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the live USA Network broadcast drew a 0.16 rating. The rating decreased slightly from last week’s 0.17 number. NXT ranked at No. 8 this week, falling from the No. 5 slot from last week.

The TNT coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals topped the ratings for cable programming on Tuesday with a 0.79 rating. FNC’s The Five led Tuesday in overall viewership with 2.984 million viewers.