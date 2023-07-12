– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. NXT returned to live weekly broadcasts last night after last week’s show aired on tape delay due to July 4.

Numbers were up overall this week. Last night’s show averaged 671,000 viewers. Last week’s July 4 episode drew 508,000 viewers. The last live NXT broadcast, week 2 of NXT Gold Rush, averaged 622,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT averaged a 0.20 rating. The rating was up compared to last week’s show, which scored a 0.20 in the key demo. Week 2 of NXT Gold Rush drew a 0.17 rating.

Rankings data for this week is not yet available. Last night’s show featured an appearance by The Judgment Day, who beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the main event.