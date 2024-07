WWE NXT Drops in Viewership & Ratings This Week

– PWTorch has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Numbers fell following the three-week high in numbers for last week’s episode.

Last night’s show averaged 610,000 viewers. Viewership fell from the average 656,000 viewers for last week’s show. Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. WWE NXT drew an average 0.20 rating. The number was down from the 0.24 rating for last week.

Rankings data for cable original programming for Tuesday is not yet available.