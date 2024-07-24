WWE NXT Draws Viewership Increase, Dips in Key Demo Ratings

– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers from last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show saw an overall slight rise in the average viewing audience. However, ratings were down in the key demo.

The live USA Network broadcast averaged 633,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 4% from last week’s show, which averaged 610,000 viewers.

The show did see a dip in the P18-49 key ratings demo. WWE NXT drew an average 0.19 rating, which decreased slightly from the 0.20 rating for last week’s episode.

Rankings data for cable original programming on Tuesday is not yet available.