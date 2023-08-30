WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Drop for Post-Heatwave Episode

– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show was the fallout for last week’s NXT Heatwave special, and numbers saw a significant drop from last week.

Last night’s NXT averaged 614,000 viewers. The viewership dropped by over 100,000 viewers from last week’s NXT Heatwave special, which averaged 720,000 viewers. The last episode of NXT TV before NXT Heatwave averaged 680,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, WWE NXT drew a 0.16 rating. The rating fell from last week’s 0.19 rating for NXT Heatwave. The NXT TV broadcast from two weeks ago also drew an average 0.19 rating.

Rankings data for Tuesday is not yet available. NXT is now building up to its next premium live event, No Mercy, which will be held on September 30 in Bakersfield, California.