– Sports TV Ratings has the Tuesday numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were overall down from last week’s show, headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title, but the weren’t down by much.

Last night’s show averaged 824,000 viewers. The audience was down from last week’s show, which drew 850,000 viewers. WWE NXT has not drawn over 800,000 viewers for back-to-back weeks in over three years.

The live USA Network broadcast drew an average P18-49 key demo rating of 0.24. The rating was slightly down from last week, which saw the show draw 0.26.