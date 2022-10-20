wrestling / News
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT.
According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
As noted, the next Ring of Honor show, ROH Final Battle, has also been scheduled for Saturday December 10. It’s not yet confirmed if both events will be running head-to-head on that date. Final Battle will air at 3:00 pm Central Time and is being held at DFW Metroplex in Dallas, Texas.
Fightful also noted that WWE is planning to hold the December show at the WWE Performance Center. It’s expected to be announced on Saturday, October 22 during NXT Halloween Havoc.
