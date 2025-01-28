wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Tag Team Title Bout, Bayley Teams With Giulia
– The competition is heating up for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. Bianca Belair and Naomi defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on tonight’s show against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
Also set for tonight, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia teams with Bayley against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Naomi & Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi
* Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
* Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams
* Grayson Waller Effect With Oba Femi
The CW also released a preview clip for tonight’s episode, which you can view below:
