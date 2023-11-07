– WWE returns with a new episode of NXT TV later tonight. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last month’s two-week Halloween Havoc special. Bron Breakker faces Von Wagner in a one-on-one matchup. Also, the Iron Survivor Qualification matchups begin.

Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria also returns this week. WWE NXT airs live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

* Iron Survivor Qualification Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

* Iron Survivor Qualification Match: Dijak vs. Tyler Bate

* Lyra Valkyria to appear in NXT for the first time as NXT Women’s Champion

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show: