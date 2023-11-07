wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, Lyra Valkyria’s First Appearance as Champ
– WWE returns with a new episode of NXT TV later tonight. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last month’s two-week Halloween Havoc special. Bron Breakker faces Von Wagner in a one-on-one matchup. Also, the Iron Survivor Qualification matchups begin.
Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria also returns this week. WWE NXT airs live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
* Iron Survivor Qualification Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
* Iron Survivor Qualification Match: Dijak vs. Tyler Bate
* Lyra Valkyria to appear in NXT for the first time as NXT Women’s Champion
WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’
- Corey Graves Is Willing To Bury The Hatchet With CM Punk If He Returns, Remembers Bray Wyatt & Jon Huber
- Possible Spoiler On NXT Stars Set To Be At WWE Raw
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why There Isn’t A Language Barrier When Wrestling In Japan