wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Deadline Fallout, Oba Femi To Appear
– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode of NXT TV on The CW. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NXT Deadline.
Also set for tonight, Oba Femi will appear following his blockbuster return and Iron Survivor Challenge win at Deadline. Also, Wes Lee faces Je’Von Evans in a singles bout. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe
You don't want to miss this.
We will hear from the 2024 Men's Iron Survivor, @Obaofwwe, TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/ySimetL2OH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 9, 2024
After their continued issues with one another, @WWEJeVonEvans and @WesLee_WWE will go one-on-one TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/8QzLm1JZ9m
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 9, 2024
.@TatumPaxley and @gigidolin_wwe will take on @jacyjaynewwe and @jazmyn_nyx_wwe in tag team action THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/vl4GOeouLJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2024