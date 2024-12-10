WWE NXT Preview: Deadline Fallout, Oba Femi To Appear

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode of NXT TV on The CW. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NXT Deadline.

Also set for tonight, Oba Femi will appear following his blockbuster return and Iron Survivor Challenge win at Deadline. Also, Wes Lee faces Je’Von Evans in a singles bout. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe