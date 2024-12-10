wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Deadline Fallout, Oba Femi To Appear

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode of NXT TV on The CW. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NXT Deadline.

Also set for tonight, Oba Femi will appear following his blockbuster return and Iron Survivor Challenge win at Deadline. Also, Wes Lee faces Je’Von Evans in a singles bout. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

