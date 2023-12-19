wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Dragon Lee Defends NA Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 12-19-2023 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight. Dragon Lee defends the NXT North American Title against a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Also, the Men’s Breakout Tournament continues, and Tiffany Stratton faces Fallon Henley in a deeply personal matchup.

This week’s edition of NXT was taped a week ago. Tonight’s show will air via tape delay on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew
NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox
NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino
* Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Gallus

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Dragon Lee defending the North American Title, and Stratton vs. Henley:

