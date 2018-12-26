wrestling / News
Video Preview and Lineup for Tonight’s NXT
December 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview for tonight’s edition of NXT. You can check out the preview and tonight’s lineup below:
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Heavy Machinery vs. The Undisputed Era (c)
* Fatal 4 Way Contenders Match: Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans
* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna
Two HUGE matches come your way TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWENXT streaming at 8/7c on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IHdxIXUzR5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2018