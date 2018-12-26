Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Video Preview and Lineup for Tonight’s NXT

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

– WWE released a preview for tonight’s edition of NXT. You can check out the preview and tonight’s lineup below:

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Heavy Machinery vs. The Undisputed Era (c)
* Fatal 4 Way Contenders Match: Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans
* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading