Video Preview and Lineup for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE released a preview for tonight’s edition of NXT. You can check out the preview and tonight’s lineup below:

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Heavy Machinery vs. The Undisputed Era (c)

* Fatal 4 Way Contenders Match: Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna