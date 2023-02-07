wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Bayley Hosting Ding Dong Hello With Toxic Attraction

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Ding Dong Hello Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event.

Also, Bayley will be making a special appearance on NXT tonight to host Ding Dong Hello! with Toxic Attraction. Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s NXT:

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Bayley hosts Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction
* What’s next for Women’s Champ Roxanne Perez?
* The path ahead for Bron Breakker gets a new obstacle (Carmelo Hayes)
* Fallout from NXT Vengeance Day

