WWE NXT Preview: Bayley Hosting Ding Dong Hello With Toxic Attraction
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event.
Also, Bayley will be making a special appearance on NXT tonight to host Ding Dong Hello! with Toxic Attraction. Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s NXT:
* Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Bayley hosts Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction
* What’s next for Women’s Champ Roxanne Perez?
* The path ahead for Bron Breakker gets a new obstacle (Carmelo Hayes)
* Fallout from NXT Vengeance Day
Guess who's back! Back again. Bayley's back. Tweet a friend.@itsBayleyWWE returns to #WWENXT tomorrow night for a special edition of #DingDongHello with @jacyjaynewwe & @gigidolin_wwe! pic.twitter.com/miG5guxUvv
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2023
