WWE NXT Preview: Bayley Hosting Ding Dong Hello With Toxic Attraction

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event.

Also, Bayley will be making a special appearance on NXT tonight to host Ding Dong Hello! with Toxic Attraction. Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s NXT:

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Bayley hosts Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction

* What’s next for Women’s Champ Roxanne Perez?

* The path ahead for Bron Breakker gets a new obstacle (Carmelo Hayes)

* Fallout from NXT Vengeance Day